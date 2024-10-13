Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

