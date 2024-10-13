Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,301 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

