Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.