Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,503 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.