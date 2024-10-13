Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,567 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $139.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.44 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Profile

Free Report

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

