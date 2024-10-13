Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 18,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

