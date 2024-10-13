Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 23,600 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. They set a $288.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

NXPI stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $238.10. 1,148,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.32. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

