Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $71,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,570,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

