Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. 3,471,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.