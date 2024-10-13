Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $20.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.80. The company had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163,496. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.