Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $36.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $36.66 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.