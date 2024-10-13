Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002245 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $132.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance has a current supply of 2,719,493,896.672 with 2,520,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is 1.45219305 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $147,419,786.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fetch.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

