Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Sanofi stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.