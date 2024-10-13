Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

