Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 606,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.21 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.