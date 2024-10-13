Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,460,000 after buying an additional 2,708,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,427 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,006,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,448,000 after acquiring an additional 415,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RY opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.