Financial Analysis: Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) versus Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Turnstone Biologics and Bio-Techne are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25% Bio-Techne 14.50% 12.88% 9.50%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Bio-Techne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.55 -$55.20 million ($3.50) -0.13 Bio-Techne $1.16 billion 10.04 $168.10 million $1.04 70.54

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Turnstone Biologics and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,388.10%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Turnstone Biologics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

