Financial Review: Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) & Its Peers

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alaska Power & Telephone to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1.41% 7.60% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Power & Telephone and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1049 4694 4560 90 2.36

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Alaska Power & Telephone’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alaska Power & Telephone has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million $6.15 million 9.08 Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors $1,261.20 billion $582.54 million 4.91

Alaska Power & Telephone’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 76.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s rivals have a beta of -0.97, meaning that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaska Power & Telephone rivals beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

