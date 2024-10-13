First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,091.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,012.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,744.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.