First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in First Solar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in First Solar by 2,429.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $30,962,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 3.1 %

FSLR opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.58. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

