First Affirmative Financial Network Has $303,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.32.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

