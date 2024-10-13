First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 1,120 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

