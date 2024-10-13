First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 406 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $78,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRI opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

