First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in BCE were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in BCE by 3,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

BCE Trading Up 0.5 %

BCE opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $41.77.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.16%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

