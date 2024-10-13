First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 151 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average is $308.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

