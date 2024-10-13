First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 401 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

