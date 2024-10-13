First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 793 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

