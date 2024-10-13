First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.75 at National Bankshares

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.80 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.38 and a 52-week high of C$18.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

