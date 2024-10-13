First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 289,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 778,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.99.
First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
