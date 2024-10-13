First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,023,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 371,067 shares.The stock last traded at $218.99 and had previously closed at $217.73.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

