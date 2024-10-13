First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.
