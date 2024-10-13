First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

