First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

