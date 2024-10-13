First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 37624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

