First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 37624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.