First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $2,008,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. 12,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,829. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

