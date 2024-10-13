First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 105.0% in September

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the September 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $126.33. 78,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,872. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $129.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.