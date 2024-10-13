First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,963,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. 617,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.