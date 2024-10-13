First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 36481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

