First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.62. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,699 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92.
First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
