First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.62. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,699 shares.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

