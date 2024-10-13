FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 4581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,326,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

