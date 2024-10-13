Floki Inu Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $109.79 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,686,926,680,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOKI (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. FLOKI has a current supply of 9,686,934,460,055.555 with 9,597,150,559,946.666 in circulation. The last known price of FLOKI is 0.00013881 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $116,493,752.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://floki.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.