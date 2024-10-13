Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $141.50 and last traded at $141.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.96.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. engages in the manufacture, assembling, import, export, and sale of motor vehicles and spare parts primarily in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

