Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.21. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 226,488 shares changing hands.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
