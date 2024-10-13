Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.21. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 226,488 shares changing hands.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 598,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

