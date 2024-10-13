Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $305.17 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,657,834 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax Price Index Share has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frax Price Index Share is 0.55468227 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.frax.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

