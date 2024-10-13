Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 10075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNLPF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

