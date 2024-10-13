Frontier Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $309.69 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,318,798 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier (FRONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frontier has a current supply of 89,999,999.99994336 with 14,318,797.67923247 in circulation. The last known price of Frontier is 0.52979266 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $689,347.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frontier.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

