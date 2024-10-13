Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.