Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 4,700 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $30,221.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,949,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,156.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.