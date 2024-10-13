Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.24 and last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 467674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.70.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$61,709.67. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

