Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 270 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

